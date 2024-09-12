VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

VOXX International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOXX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 258,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,214. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $131.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.25.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

In other news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in VOXX International by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $130,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

