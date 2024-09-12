VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 210.81% from the stock’s previous close.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,708. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,849.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

About VYNE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

