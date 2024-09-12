Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CFO Sells $26,066.88 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CFO Alec Davidian sold 36,204 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PET traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 175,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,770. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PET. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.11% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.