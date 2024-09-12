Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

