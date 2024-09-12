Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $8.99. 3,801,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 16,008,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

