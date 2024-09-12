Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock worth $797,374,003. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

