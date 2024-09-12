Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 1,583 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.85. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.