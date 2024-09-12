Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.