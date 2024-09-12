Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $897,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,827.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,768.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,702.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

