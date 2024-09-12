Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

