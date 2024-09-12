Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $153.56 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $159.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

