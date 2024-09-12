Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 3,939 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

