Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 649 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

