Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 68 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.86.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $580.38 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $257.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

