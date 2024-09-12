Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 90 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $490.93 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.33. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

