Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $252.68

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$252.68 and last traded at C$252.10, with a volume of 73450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$251.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$196.10.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$235.81.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 10.0831994 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total value of C$401,925.00. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total value of C$401,925.00. Also, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total value of C$2,902,254.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

