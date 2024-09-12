WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Reaches $107.99 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $107.99 million and $6.34 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,247,746,070 coins and its circulating supply is 3,495,056,899 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,247,348,018.1797323 with 3,494,886,731.3954697 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03057657 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,465,667.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

