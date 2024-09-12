Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

LCTU opened at $60.57 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

