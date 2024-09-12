Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.24 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

