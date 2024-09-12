Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 82,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.