Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FMAT opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $513.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

