Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys Shares of 26,517 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $174.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.