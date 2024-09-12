Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

