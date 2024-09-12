Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New $921,000 Investment in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC owned about 0.57% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:YJUN opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

