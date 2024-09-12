Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

