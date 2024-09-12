Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,233,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,560,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,746.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 64,451 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.36. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

