Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 30,114 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 179.6% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 722,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,811 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

