Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 5,487 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,972,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

