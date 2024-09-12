Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes $523,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

