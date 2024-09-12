Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes $523,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

