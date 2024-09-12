Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBD. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE DBD opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 56.28% and a return on equity of 226.25%. The company had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $984,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,801.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $141,935. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

