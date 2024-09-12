Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 63 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $681.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $659.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

