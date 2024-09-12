Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $119,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU opened at $643.92 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $637.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

