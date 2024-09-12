Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.42.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $141.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,791,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 779,315 shares of company stock valued at $109,487,356. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 617,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

