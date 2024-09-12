Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE:JHG opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

