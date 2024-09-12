Wells Fargo & Company Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $80.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates reissued an underperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.71.

KBH stock opened at $79.77 on Monday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 72.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 625.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

