Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Hold Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.