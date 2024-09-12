West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

WFG stock traded up C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$119.44. 17,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,837. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$88.61 and a one year high of C$124.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.17.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 2.4446494 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

