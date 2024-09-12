West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on October 11th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE:WFG traded up C$1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$119.35. 19,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,848. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$88.61 and a 12-month high of C$124.18.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.76 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 2.4446494 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

