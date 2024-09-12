Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $1.97

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $1.93. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 90,704 shares changing hands.
Wheels Up Experience Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.
Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
