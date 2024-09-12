Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Whitbread Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS WTBDY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $11.91.
Whitbread Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.