Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Whitbread Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS WTBDY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

