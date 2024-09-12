WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 70.0% in August

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 907,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,807. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

