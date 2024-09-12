WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Down 94.4% in August

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of MAPSW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,353. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

