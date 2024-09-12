WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Down 94.4% in August

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WM Technology Price Performance
Shares of MAPSW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,353. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
About WM Technology
