Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 3.2%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.89. 649,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,104,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,071 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

