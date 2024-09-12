Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Raised to “Hold” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of WWLNF opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Worldline has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

