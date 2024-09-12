Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Raised to “Hold” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Worldline Stock Performance
Shares of WWLNF opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Worldline has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $38.00.
About Worldline
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.