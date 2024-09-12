Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Trading Down 2.1%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39. 81,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 344,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Kevin W. Mullins sold 12,730 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $26,733.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 120,764 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 71,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 68.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

