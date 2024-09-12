Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.48 Million (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $3,711.51 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,457,792 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,457,901.63410847. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35356309 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,031.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

