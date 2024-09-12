Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.31 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $50.84 million and $12.31 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 134,071,753 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 132,187,839.76369196. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37898798 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3357 active market(s) with $12,375,525.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

