WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $228.35

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$228.35 and last traded at C$230.42, with a volume of 257053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$226.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$222.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$217.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.3735137 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

