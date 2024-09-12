Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

