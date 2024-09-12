Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the August 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Xiao-I Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of AIXI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. 87,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,214. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

